Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, and more LOTR cast members had a mini reunion

It’s not exactly Sting or Glamdring, but when you’re facing a cave troll, cutlery will have to do.

December marked the 15-year anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring, and on Monday, five out of the nine fellowship members reunited in photos shared to Dominic Monaghan’s Instagram account. Monaghan (who played Meriadoc Brandybuck) was joined by two of his fellow hobbits (Billy Boyd and Elijah Wood), as well as Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen).

In addition to posing for selfies, the elf/hobbit/human quintet grabbed some forks and knives off the table and recreated a Moria fight scene. Monaghan even captured the shot with an appropriate Boromir quote from Fellowship: “They have a cave troll.” (Unfortunately, Boromir and the other members of the fellowship — Sean Bean, Sean Astin, Ian McKellen, and John Rhys-Davies — were missing in action.)

Mortensen, Monaghan, Wood, Boyd, and Bloom last appeared on screen together in 2003’s Return of the King, but apparently, they’ve been feeling nostalgic: They recently interviewed each other for an anniversary feature story in Empire, and last month, Bloom posted more than a dozen behind-the-scenes photos from the Peter Jackson-directed trilogy.

See all of Monaghan’s photos below.

Doffing the off the shoulder band look with aplomb @boydbilly @billyboydactor making @electrice and I look like onions.

My captain. My king.