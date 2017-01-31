Harry Potter stars Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton have a Malfoy father-son reunion

This article originally appears on PEOPLE.com.

Potterheads, this is a reunion you’ve been waiting for!

Jason Isaacs recently paid a visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida and reunited with Tom Felton, who played his onscreen son Draco Malfoy, and Matthew Lewis, who portrayed Neville Longbottom.

“Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger,” Isaacs tweeted on Monday. “To all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light.”

Isaacs, 53, surprised fans and J.K. Rowling when he posted photos of the mini-Potter reunion. Rowling retweeted the photo and included a heart emoji alongside a lightning bolt emoji — a Harry Potter reference even a Muggle could understand.

Delighting Potterheads around the world, Isaacs also posted a group picture that included Warwick Davis, who portrayed Professor Flitwick and Griphook, a goblin of Gringotts Bank.

“Here’s the album cover. Now all we have to do is come up with the songs,” Isaacs captioned the photo. “Titles anyone?”

He also posted a heartfelt caption to a photo of him and Felton, saying the trip was, “A welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity and never giving up hope.”

The actors attended a panel at the Universal Orlando’s Celebration of Harry Potter, where Isaacs addressed the Potter themes of inclusiveness and tolerance as they relate to today’s world, as well as Malfoy’s hateful views.

“There is a very recognizable racist and supremacist [in Lucius Malfoy], acting out of fear and thinking that the past was a better time,” he said. “And scared of Muggles and scared of the future because it feels like his place was some time ago, when he was part of the super-elite who could look down on the rest of the world. You don’t need to look too far to find many politicians standing on those platforms. Those issues are never more relevant than today, [but] they are dealt with in this kind of magical world.”

Isaacs, who is currently starring in the Netflix smash The OA, revealed his careful construction of the notorious Death Eater and Voldemort sycophant.

“I was terrified of being bland around all these incredible actors,” Isaacs said. “I was around the royal family of British actors! I asked for the wig, the robes. They wanted me in a suit with ordinary hair. I tried to come up with the voice, because Alan Rickman [who played Professor Severus Snape], the greatest screen villain certainly of our age — I knew he was in it so I had to come up with a voice I thought that sounded like finger nails on a blackboard. I wanted a voice that irritated you in one syllable.