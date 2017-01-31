Over the next month, audiences will have the opportunity to see Glenn Close in two very different roles in two very different projects. In the new Broadway production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Sunset Boulevard (previews begin Feb. 2), the actress reprises her Tony-winning performance as faded silent movie star Norma Desmond. Meanwhile, in the new, Colm McCarthy-directed zombie film The Girl with All the Gifts (out Feb. 24), she plays a hard-nosed scientist called Dr. Caroline Caldwell, who is determined to find a cure for the undead plague even if it means killing an infected, but still very cute, child played by newcomer Sennia Nanua.

It is easy to understand why Close would wish to return to Sunset Boulevard. But why did the six-time Academy Award nominee decided to appear in a zombie movie?

“I thought it was a very smart script,” Close says of the project, whose other cast members include Gemma Arterton and Paddy Considine. “Colm’s a very, very good director.”

The actress also had another, more personal reason for wanting to appear in the film.

“My sister-in-law is a zombie freak,” says Close. “She’s seen every zombie movie multiple times and her desire was to be in a zombie movie. I said, ‘If you can get yourself over to England, you can be in a zombie movie.’ So, she’s in the movie! We turn a corner and she’s right there. [She’s a zombie] and I look at her.”

Watch the trailer for The Girl with All the Gifts, below.

The Girl with All the Gifts can be seen now exclusively on DirecTV.