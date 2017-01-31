Colin Farrell in talks to join Denzel Washington in legal drama Inner City

It looks like Colin Farrell will have his day in court. The Irish actor is in talks to star opposite Denzel Washington in the legal drama Inner City, EW has confirmed.

Sony recently acquired the project, which hails from Nightcrawler writer-director Dan Gilroy. The story centers on a tireless but reserved Los Angeles lawyer (Washington) who becomes the face of the firm when his partner has a heart attack, only to discover unsettling secrets about the company. Farrell would play a fellow attorney.

Farrell recently starred in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and earned strong notices for his performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ surreal comedy The Lobster. His upcoming screen projects include Sofia Coppola’s remake of The Beguiled and Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer.