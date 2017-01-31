Kong: Skull Island may seem like just another big budget monster movie, but for star Brie Larson, it’s much more than that.

On Tuesday, the Academy Award-winner shared a photo of her character in the upcoming film, along with a timely and relevant message.

“I make movies as a form of activism,” she wrote. “I believe we learn from what we see in our leaders. I’m proud to play Mason Weaver in @kongskullislandmovie because she represents the many journalists who risk their lives everyday to share with us the truth. Weaver leads with compassion and believes that unity cannot be obtained through aggression. I’m excited to share this film with you. And in the meanwhile I’m thrilled to have this platform as a way to connect us. Let’s work together. Lets be open to learning from each other.”

Starring opposite Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L. Jackson in the latest movie to bring King Kong to the big screen, Larson portrays Weaver, a photojournalist who joins soldiers and scientists on a dangerous expedition in the Pacific Ocean, where they are greeted by the legendary ape.

Larson’s comments come at a time when many are speaking out against Donald Trump’s recent executive order barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries and refugees around the world.

Trump’s feuds with journalists throughout his campaign have carried over into his presidency. Since he took office, press briefings led by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer have been contentious, and the president’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, made headlines last week for calling the media the “opposition party” and saying it should “keep its mouth shut.”

Kong: Skull Island will be unleashed on Mar. 10.