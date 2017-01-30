A couple of Star Wars tidbits hit the web today. First up — raise your plastic cup in salute! The young Han Solo movie is underway.

This photo of the clapperboard from the first shot of the film was released today by directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord. It doesn’t give much away, but it came with a fun joke:

“Han

First

Shot”

That’s a reference to Greedo and the special edition of Star Wars, which George Lucas changed to … ah, yeah, if you don’t know why that’s funny after all these years, you probably don’t really care.

Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!) will play the galactic smuggle originated by Harrison Ford, and he’ll be joined by Woody Harrelson as a mentor figure, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, who also has an unspecified role, as well as Atlanta star Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian.

Ehrenreich was recently photographed by a fan having lunch with Harrison Ford. We have yet to learn what words of wisdom the original Han Solo had for the new guy, although the bearded Ehrenreich appeared to have Ford beat in the “scruffy nerf-herder” department.

The film doesn’t yet have a title but will focus on the early days of Solo’s adventures with Chewie and Lando, several years before he encountered Luke Skywalker and joined the galactic Rebellion. It’s due in theaters in 2018.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson’s sequel to The Force Awakens, also dropped a treat for fans. The writer-director posted a folk song by John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats called “The Ultimate Jedi Who Wastes All the Other Jedi and Eats Their Bones.”

“So @mountain_goats and I were joking around, one thing led to another, he recorded this song and now it’s canon,” Johnson tweeted.

“I’m suddenly regretting that I didn’t ask him for his story ideas earlier,” the filmmaker added on the Soundcloud page.