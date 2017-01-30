Antoine Fuqua out as director of Scarface reboot

Scarface is down a director.

EW has confirmed that filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has parted ways with Universal’s reimagining of the classic gangster tale due to a scheduling conflict with Sony’s sequel to The Equalizer. With Fuqua focused on the Denzel Washington vehicle, Universal is now in search of a new helmer for what would be the third big-screen incarnation of Scarface.

Following in the footsteps of Howard Hawks and Richard Rosson’s 1932 drama about an Al Capone-like mobster and Brian De Palma’s 1983 update starring Al Pacino as a Cuban refugee turned Miami drug kingpin, the latest Scarface will focus on a Mexican immigrant in contemporary Los Angeles.

According to Variety, which first reported the news about Fuqua, Diego Luna is attached to star in the film. Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street, TV’s Boardwalk Empire) wrote the most recent draft of the script.