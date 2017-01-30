Nicolas Cage makes surprise appearance at Nicolas Cage movie marathon

For the past three years, Alamo Drafthouse film programmer Greg MacLennan has paid tribute to Nicolas Cage in the form of CAGED, a marathon of movies starring the actor, partly in the hope that the Oscar winner would attend. While that plan may seem to be about as ludicrous as the plot of Face/Off, it is one that had a happy ending yesterday when Cage actually did turn up at the fourth annual event in Austin, Texas.

The actor also personally selected the five films being shown at C4GED — a lineup which included Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead and Lord of War — and recited Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart.”

“This is and will always be the greatest day of my life,” MacLennan said in a statement. “I apologize to my unborn future child.”

“I’m thrilled to say I made it to C4GED,” Cage said. “I’ve been trying to get here before, never happened, but I was always very touched that this was occurring here in Austin.”

Watch video of Cage at C4GED above.