MPAA 'concerned' about Trump's immigration ban

The Motion Picture Association of America has expressed “concern” over President Trump’s recent executive order severely restricting entry into the United States for citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations and halting all refugee admission.

In a statement released Monday, Chris Dodd, the former Democratic senator of Connecticut and current chairman and CEO of the MPAA, said the ban could affect “individuals with legitimate personal and business relationships in the United States,” including “members of the creative community who cannot freely express themselves in their home country and come to the United States seeking the opportunity to communicate and enlighten.”

The statement added that the association, which represents the six major Hollywood studios, “firmly believe[s] our country can both protect its national security and be a welcoming place for those who respect our values.”

Trump signed the controversial order Friday, sparking massive nationwide protests; disrupting travel across the globe; and eliciting outrage from politicians, celebrities, and ordinary citizens. Among those directly affected by the ban is the Iranian director of the Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi, who over the weekend confirmed that he will not attend the award ceremony next month.

Read Dodd’s full statement below.

The U.S. film and television industry is part of a global enterprise that is enriched by the contributions of talented individuals from around the world. The MPAA is concerned about the impact of the executive order on individuals with legitimate personal and business relationships in the United States.

Among those potentially affected are members of the creative community who cannot freely express themselves in their home country and come to the United States seeking the opportunity to communicate and enlighten. Our mission of storytelling brings people closer together and introduces us to new perspectives from all over the world. We firmly believe our country can both protect its national security and be a welcoming place for those who respect our values.