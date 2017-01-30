Jennifer Lawrence speaks out on Donald Trump's immigration order

Jennifer Lawrence has joined the growing list of celebrities speaking out against the immigration order enacted by President Donald Trump this weekend.

“My broken heart goes out to the innocent lives of Muslim refugees that are trying to escape terror and find safety for their families,” the Oscar winner wrote on Facebook. “I and millions of Americans understand that someone’s race or religion should never keep them in harm’s way. It should be every person’s duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality.”

Lawrence continued the post with an indirect jab at Trump, simply saying, “I pray for sanity and compassion to return to the White House.”

This is not the first time the Passengers star has spoken out against the politician. Lawrence has long been a critic of Trump, and following his election win, wrote a short editorial for Broadly urging Trump’s opponents to fight harder than ever.

“Do not let this defeat you – let this enrage you!” she wrote at the time.”Let it motivate you! Let this be the fire you didn’t have before.”

Read her full statement on the immigration order below.