A boxer hits rock bottom in new Jawbone trailer

British actor Johnny Harris (Snow White and the Huntsman, This is England ’86) both wrote and stars in the drama Jawbone, where he plays a former youth boxing champion who, years after anyone thought he was a contender, turns to his childhood boxing club as a way to regain his place in the world.

The supporting cast is a murderers’ row of across-the-pond character actors, with Ray Winstone (The Departed) as a gym owner, Ian McShane (Deadwood, John Wick) as a promoter, and Michael Smiley (Kill List, The World’s End) as a ring man. Jawbone also boasts a soundtrack written by British rock icon and former Jam frontman Paul Weller.

The film is directed by Thomas Q. Napper and premieres in the U.K. March 17.

Watch the trailer for Jawbone above.