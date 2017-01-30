Beauty and the Beast: Watch the final trailer

Are you ready to be the guest of Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth, and all the other transformed household staff members in Disney’s new live-action version of Beauty and the Beast? If not, you’ll be wanting to get a move on, given that the film is coming to theaters on March 17. In fact, Disney has just released a new trailer for the Bill Condon-directed musical, which stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, and Josh Gad as Le Fou with Ewan McGregor, Emma Thompson, and Ian McKellen voicing those three aforementioned staff members.

The trailer, which debuted during Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor on ABC, showed a young Belle reading books in her village as Kevin Kline, who plays her father, Maurice, says, “My dear Belle, you are so ahead of your time. This is a small village. And it’s small-minded as well. But small also means safe.” Chief among the village’s small-minded residents is Gaston, who is shown complimenting himself in the mirror, dancing on a table in the tavern, and rallying a torch-carrying mob to kill the beast.

The trailer shows Belle wearing her iconic yellow ballgown as she dances with the Beast to Ariana Grande and John Legend’s duet of “Beauty and the Beast.” Also featured are the castle’s enchanted residents, who welcome Belle after she takes her father’s place as the Beast’s captive.

“When the castle and the Prince go into perpetual winter he becomes a rather officious clock, who is a rather small object,” McKellen said about his Cogsworth earlier this year. “He’s reduced considerably in scale and probably doesn’t much enjoy that!” The great British actor’s only regret about the production? “Well, there wasn’t enough singing, frankly,” he said. “When we were in the studio, I kept singing what I thought should be a rather good addition to the score. [Starts singing] ‘My name is Cogsworth!/And I’m a clock!/Tick-tock!’ But I’m afraid I didn’t get my own song.”

Watch that new trailer above.