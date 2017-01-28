It’s been less than three months since Donald Trump’s surprise victory over Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. The upcoming Showtime documentary Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time delves into the events leading up to the historic outcome.

An exclusive clip from the film’s intro compiles a series of Trump’s more provocative statements — and the media’s response — as the business mogul and former reality TV star blazed a trail to the White House. The montage features video of Trump supporters preparing for a campaign rally intercut with soundbites of journalists and pundits as they go from initially dismissing the first-time politician to later realizing he is a candidate not to be ignored.

In one clip, a pundit is heard saying, “Look, aside from being incredibly entertaining, Donald Trump lacks the seriousness of the kind of candidate that Republicans desperately need right now.”

Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time premieres Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

