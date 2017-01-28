Entertainment Weekly

Watch Trump's ascent to White House in clip from Showtime doc, Trumped

It’s been less than three months since Donald Trump’s surprise victory over Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. The upcoming Showtime documentary Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time delves into the events leading up to the historic outcome.

An exclusive clip from the film’s intro compiles a series of Trump’s more provocative statements — and the media’s response — as the business mogul and former reality TV star blazed a trail to the White House. The montage features video of Trump supporters preparing for a campaign rally intercut with soundbites of journalists and pundits as they go from initially dismissing the first-time politician to later realizing he is a candidate not to be ignored.

In one clip, a pundit is heard saying, “Look, aside from being incredibly entertaining, Donald Trump lacks the seriousness of the kind of candidate that Republicans desperately need right now.”

Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time premieres Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Watch the exclusive video above.

