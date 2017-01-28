Michael Vartan to former Alias boss J.J. Abrams: I look good with a lightsaber

Michael Vartan is letting his former Alias boss J.J. Abrams know he’s ready to go to a galaxy far, far away.

While participating in Honda’s “Hockey Goes Hollywood Roundtable” on Saturday in Los Angeles, the actor shared a story about how he convinced Abrams, the Alias creator and Star Wars: The Force Awakens director, to incorporate hockey in the series.

“I told J.J., ‘Hey, why don’t we make the character a hockey fan?'” he began, before making a detour to campaign Abrams for a reunion. “Well, this was back in the day before he was J.J. ‘Hey J.J., I look good [with] a lightsaber.'”

For five seasons, Vartan starred on Alias as Michael Vaughn, initially Sydney Bristow’s (Jennifer Garner) handler, then eventually her husband. Abrams created the series in 2001, years before he brought Lost to television or helmed Force Awakens. He may not be directing the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but Abrams is still a executive producer in the Star Wars braintrust.

As he waits for the Star Wars call, Vartan is a series regular on the upcoming E! scripted series The Arrangement, playing the powerful leader of a self-help organization.