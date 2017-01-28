British actor John Hurt, who died Wednesday at 77, played more than 100 roles during his career — including wand shop owner Ollivander in the Harry Potter franchise. On Saturday, one day after Hurt’s death was announced, Potter author J.K. Rowling paid tribute to the beloved actor.

“So very sad to hear that the immensely talented and deeply beloved John Hurt has died,” Rowling wrote. “My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Hurt portrayed Ollivander in three of the film adaptations, with the first — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — containing the memorable scene where Harry accepts his first wand. “The wand chooses the wizard, Mr. Potter,” said Ollivander to a young Potter. In the final two films of the series, the scene took on an integral meaning, as Harry learns of his connection to He Who Must Not Be Named.

Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright also shared a touching tribute on Twitter, saying, in part, “Wand shopping won’t be the same without you.”

Stephen Fry, Mel Brooks, Kiefer Sutherland, and Judith Light — among many more — have also expressed their sorrow over Hurt’s passing.