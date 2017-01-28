Fifty Shades Darker teaser brings passion to date night

A new clip from the upcoming romantic drama Fifty Shades Darker takes date night to a whole new, naughty level.

Acting as part two of the Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey love story, Darker seems to promise an amping up of the sexual chemistry between the couple, played once again by Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

In the clip above, the duo is just finishing a romantic dinner when Christian has a specific request. “Take ‘em off,” he says to a semi-stunned but playful Anastasia. “Right in here?” she asks, prompting a simple response from Mr. Grey: “Right here.”

Rushing to the elevator, Christian can’t keep his hands to himself despite being surrounded by other passengers. Fittingly, the elevator music — not your typical easy listening or classical music variety — is the Taylor Swift and ZAYN song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”, which joins an impressive list of songs by many of today’s top artists for the soundtrack.

Fifty Shades Darker opens in theaters Feb. 10.