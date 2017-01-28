Dwayne Johnson remembers his ‘epic convo’ with Hercules costar John Hurt

The Fate of the Furious actor Dwayne Johnson revealed an “epic” chat he had with his Hercules costar John Hurt, who died Wednesday at 77.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of the two actors from the 2014 Brett Ratner film, Johnson mourned the death of the revered actor with a cherished memory from filming. Johnson played the titular Greek demigod, while Hurt played King Cotys, the main antagonist in Hercules’ journey.

Despite their on-screen rivalry, Johnson noted it was “a real honor to act and learn from this man,” adding the two “became buds” by shoot’s end. “One time in London, we had an epic convo over lunch. John broke it down to me, on what my responsibilities are in Hollywood now after becoming, in his words, ‘the boss’. I’m laughing right now as I type this, because I can still hear him and his iconic British accent just droppin’ those OG pearls,” said Johnson. “Legend. Prayers, love, strength and light to the Hurt family during this time of loss. Thank you, brother. For everything.”

Many more costars of the late actor have expressed their sorrow and adoration, including Hurt’s Jackie costar Natalie Portman and director Pablo Larraín, and Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Matt Smith.