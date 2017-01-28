With production on Avengers: Infinity War kicking off, another actor has been confirmed to join the massive Marvel cast.

Pom Klementieff, who will first appear as the alien Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, confirmed her return for the third Avengers movie with a photo posted to Instagram. The actress also shared a shot of her character on the comic book cover for Avengers #123.

“She has never really experienced social interaction,” executive producer Jonathan Schwartz told EW of Mantis. “Everything she learns about dealing with people, she learns from the Guardians of the Galaxy, which is a very weird group to learn your social intricacies from.”

Klementieff later teased during San Diego Comic-Con that her character spends much of her life with Star-Lord’s father — Ego the Living Planet, played by Kurt Russell.

Avengers: Infinity War takes its name from the comic book arc of the same name, which sees a massive assemblage of superheroes taking on the Mad Titan Thanos, played on-screen by the returning Josh Brolin. Groot voice actor Vin Diesel first revealed the Guardians of the Galaxy would join up with the Avengers against this threat, while Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage was in talks to join the cast.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared an image from the Infinity War set on Monday, featuring a ton of new trailers — and by trailers, we mean actual mobile living spaces. With filming on the Chadwick Boseman-led Black Panther also in progress in Atlanta, Marvel producer Louis D’Esposito teased, “Mornings with #BlackPanther afternoons #AvengersInfinityWar.”

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 will hit theaters on May 5, while Avengers: Infinity War bows a year later on May 4, 2018.