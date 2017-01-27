T2: Trainspotting‘s Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle, and Ewen Bremner joined the host of The Graham Norton Show in recreating one of the most iconic aspects of the original 1996 film: the poster.

“I think I remember traveling in a taxi with you at like 5 a.m. in the morning to go to Glasgow airport after the wrap party so we could go down and do this shoot in London,” Bremner, pointing to Carlyle, recalled of the photoshoot for the banner.

Standing in for actress Kelly Macdonald, who played Diane, Norton jokingly asked director Danny Boyle to “stand up and get out” before donning a dark wig and handing out similar accessories to the other gents.

T2: Trainspotting premieres in the U.K. this weekend and in the U.S. March 17. Watch the group’s poster recreation in the video above.