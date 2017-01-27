Michael Keaton’s Spider-Man: Homecoming villain, Vulture, takes flight as the latest Marvel action figure.

Ahead of the International Toy Fair in New York City next month, Hasbro unveiled its upcoming toy lines pegged to the new Spidey flick: a Standard line and a Feature line. Keaton, who previously played Batman for director Tim Burton, now dons an aviator jacket, helmet, and mechanical wings as a 6-inch figure.

Each figure in the standard line will cost $7.99, while the feature line runs $14.99 each.

Other highlights include Spider-Man figures based on Tom Holland’s portrayal. The character is seen in both his Tony Stark-enhanced suit, as well as his homemade duds that we first glimpsed during a scene in Captain America: Civil War.

Elsewhere, Hasbro will release a Vulture Attack set ($44.99) that includes a 6-inch standard Vulture figure and a portion of Peter Parker’s home of Queens, New York. The standard 6-inch Spider-Man will also be included in a Spider Racer pack ($24.99).

Spider-Man: Homecoming, directed by Jon Watts, will hit theaters on July 7. The action figures will hit shelves in May.