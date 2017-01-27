Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown set for Godzilla sequel

Millie Bobby Brown has already proven she can rap like a monster — now it’s time to see if she can hang with the biggest beast of them all. The Stranger Things breakout is set to star in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Legendary’s sequel to its 2014 kaiju reboot, EW has learned.

Michael Dougherty is directing the movie and co-wrote the script with Zach Shields, his collaborator on the holiday horror movie Krampus.

Plot and character details have yet to emerge for King of the Monsters , which has a March 22, 2019 release date.

Brown will reprise her role of Eleven in a second season of Netflix’s huge summer series Stranger Things, for which she earned two Screen Actors Guild nominations, one for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and one with the sci-fi series’ ensemble cast.