Director Mick Garris is in the business of scaring people and can claim a lengthy list of terror tale credits including Psycho IV, and a number of Stephen King adaptations, such as the small screen version of The Shining. He also created Showtime’s Masters of Horror anthology series, for which Tobe Hooper, Dario Argento, and Joe Dante, among others, oversaw episodes.

Garris moonlights as an interviewer of his horror director peers with the video series, Post Mortem. Now, the filmmaker has announced on Facebook that he is turning Post Mortem into a podcast, the first episode of which will premiere on Feb. 15 and will feature a chat with Halloween remake and 31 director Rob Zombie. In addition, Garris revealed that he has already recorded another episode with Stuart Gordon, the avuncularly deranged mind behind Re-Animator, From Beyond, and Stuck.

The Post Mortem podcast will be available to download at Podcastone.com, on the Podcast One app, or on iTunes.

Watch Garris interview Zombie on a previous occasion, below.

The Rob Zombie episode of the Post Mortem podcast will premiere, Feb 15.