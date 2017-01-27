For the price of college tuition, one lucky buyer now owns a piece of movie history — which also happens to be the ultimate Halloween costume.

Michael Keatons’ 6-foot-tall Batsuit worn in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns was sold at auction for $41,250 on Thursday through Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles. This was what we call a Parks and Rec-style “treat yourself” moment.

The cape, cowl, leather gloves, utility belt, boots, and additional armaments were displayed on a mannequin with Keaton’s likeness and mounted on a pedestal.

Keaton first played the Caped Crusader in the 1989 film Batman, also directed by Burton, against Jack Nicholson’s Joker. He then returned for the 1992 sequel, starring Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and Danny DeVito as Penguin.

Comparatively, Christian Bale’s Batsuit from Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins sold at auction for $250,000.