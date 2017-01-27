Keanu Reeves buys some very special suits in John Wick: Chapter 2 clip

Can you buy a bulletproof suit in Rome? That question is asked and answered in a new clip from action sequel John Wick: Chapter 2. Spoiler alert: You can buy two!

Directed by Chad Stahelski, this second entry in the hit-man franchise finds Keanu Reeves’ titular killer — and dog-lover — forced out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Reeves’ costars include Ruby Rose, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Riccardo Scamarcio, and Claudia Gerini.

Watch the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 2 below and that new clip, above.

John Wick: Chapter 2 arrives in theaters on Feb. 10.