See 143 of John Hurt’s movie roles in 4-minute supercut

Veteran British actor John Hurt died Friday at the age of 77.

After a couple small roles on British television, he made his film debut in the 1962 romantic drama The Wild and the Willing. Hurt went on to a career that spanned nearly 60 years, and a four-minute supercut provides a glimpse into 143 of his roles packed together.

Bouncing back and forth between diverse characters and films was a constant for Hurt, which is evident in the variety of films seen in the video. He went from being at the center of one of cinema’s most memorable scenes in Alien to doing voice work in Thumbelina, to popping up in the British spy thriller Tinker Tailor Solider Spy.

No stranger to major films, the actor can also be spotted in the Hellboy, Indiana Jones, and Harry Potter franchises.

Watch the video above.