John Hurt's Jackie director Pablo Larraín pays tribute to late actor

British actor John Hurt died Friday at the age of 77. During his distinguished career, he appeared in more than 100 films, with the latest being the award-nominated Jackie. The film’s director is now remembering his late star.

In a statement to EW, Pablo Larraín said, “John was invincible. Unflinching. Eternal.”

Hurt played a central role in the Chilean director’s drama about former first lady Jackie Kennedy’s life after the assassination of her husband. In his final film to be released before his death, Hurt portrayed Father Richard McSorley, the priest who would become Kennedy’s confidante who officiated the reburial of her late children next to their father at Arlington National Cemetery.

Jackie was nominated for three Academy Awards this week, including Portman for Best Actress.

Other celebrities, such as Mel Brooks, Sharon Stone, and Kiefer Sutherland have shared their tributes to Hurt on social media.