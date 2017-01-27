“The wand that chooses the wizard, Mr. Potter” was a line filled with so much hope and promise early in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Now, the scene also holds with it a touch of sadness, as the man who said it, John Hurt as Mr. Ollivander, died Friday at 77.

The moment in the film and that line prove to be crucial, both to Sorcerer’s Stone and to the final two films, as it’s here Harry learns about He Who Must Not Be Named and the idea of a destiny between them.

Pottermore posted a message on Twitter mourning the actor and sharing an Ollivander quote. “We’re hugely saddened to hear about the passing of John Hurt,” it read. “Thoughts are with his friends and family.”

And Ginny Weasley actress Bonnie Wright said in her tweet, “Wand shopping won’t be the same without you.”

We're hugely saddened to hear about the passing of John Hurt. Thoughts are with his friends and family. https://t.co/O1moIDitvS—

Pottermore (@pottermore) January 28, 2017

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

In honor of Hurt’s passing, relive the first time Harry Potter waved a wand that had Ollivander saying, “Curious, very curious,” and sent a chill up your spine by watching that crucial scene above.