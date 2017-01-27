Celebrities react to John Hurt's death

Veteran British actor John Hurt, who starred in such memorable franchises as Alien and Harry Potter, died Friday at the age of 77.

Upon the news of the Hurt’s death, many celebrities paid tribute to the actor on social media. Mel Brooks, Kiefer Sutherland, Sharon Stone, and Elijah Wood were just a few of those to share their memories and thoughts about Hurt.

“JOHN HURT. Simply an inspiration to all of us artists,” wrote Vincent D’Onofrio, along with four images of Hurt. “Hopefully his skill in acting will influence many actors in the future for a long long time.”

See more reactions below.

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

Oh no. What terrible news. We've lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big. A great man & great friend of Norfolk & #NCFC — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 28, 2017

JOHN HURT. Simply an inspiration to all of us artists. Hopefully he will influence many actors in the future for a long long time. pic.twitter.com/LDlB07CB58 — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) January 28, 2017

It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt's passing. He was a truly magnificent talent. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

No one could have played The Elephant Man more memorably. He carried that film into cinematic immortality. He will be sorely missed. — Mel Brooks (@MelBrooks) January 28, 2017

My deepest sympathies to John Hurt's family, friends and fans. He was a dear friend. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 28, 2017

I will forever cherish the memories I have of the incomparable John Hurt. A brilliant actor & a beautiful soul. — Jamie Bell (@1jamiebell) January 28, 2017

John Hurt, one of the finest actors of our time, and the loveliest person. This is terrible news. So, so sad. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) January 28, 2017

RIP my dear friend John Hurt. You were an awesome talent, an amazing co-star, and a better friend…you will be missed by all who knew you — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) January 28, 2017

RIP John Hurt — Colin o'donoghue (@colinodonoghue1) January 28, 2017

So sad to hear that John Hurt has passed away. Love his wonderful work. 🌹 https://t.co/ojTJywBHyW — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) January 28, 2017

God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being. — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 28, 2017

Very sad to hear of John Hurt's passing. It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2017

So so sad to have lost such an extraordinary talent and friend. Sir John Hurt. R. I. P. pic.twitter.com/J2eMMBVNLB — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) January 28, 2017

John Hurt, querido compañero, carnal y amigo: ¿Cómo aceptar tu partida si te siento tan vivo? En cada película, en cada cuadro. — Gael Garcia Bernal (@GaelGarciaB) January 28, 2017

Oh no. RIP John Hurt. He made everything he was in better. I was looking forward to seeing many more performances. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

So sad to hear John Hurt has passed away. Merlin, Potter, Who, Indiana…the man spanned so much of what has and will always inspire me. RIP — Carrie Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) January 28, 2017

Dance until your feet hurt. laugh until your face hurts. Act until your John Hurt. #RIPJohnHurt — Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) January 28, 2017

RIP John Hurt. Such a brilliant actor. pic.twitter.com/FdQeLokE5I — Mo Gaffney (@mogaffney) January 28, 2017

Sad re John Hurt. I was in a film with him and he was so mesmerising I kept forgetting to act and just watched him. A genius & a lovely man. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 28, 2017

John Hurt was the center of the best scene in Alien, and then was cool enough to parody it in Spaceballs. #RIP — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 28, 2017

Rest n Peace John Hurt, I had the honor to get to work with and know this wonderful man, and incredible actor. Your spirit will b missed. — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) January 28, 2017

"If you listen, you learn; if you talk, you don't." – John Hurt #RIP pic.twitter.com/u4VvrDzXzo — The Film Stage 📽 (@TheFilmStage) January 28, 2017

RIP John Hurt — always-intelligent star of THE ELEPHANT MAN, ALIEN and so much more. pic.twitter.com/4F3VKD3VzL — AFI (@AmericanFilm) January 28, 2017

We're hugely saddened to hear about the passing of John Hurt. Thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/O1moIDitvS — Pottermore (@pottermore) January 28, 2017

We are deeply saddened to learn that BAFTA winner John Hurt has passed away. https://t.co/xs53mo0Pby — BAFTA New York (@BAFTANY) January 28, 2017

Trying to "highlight" John Hurt's film career in a few tweets is absurd. He was in everything, and he was always a welcome sight. pic.twitter.com/SdlYdh30My — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) January 28, 2017