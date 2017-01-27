Celebrities react to John Hurt's death

Veteran British actor John Hurt, who starred in such memorable franchises as Alien and Harry Potter, died Friday at the age of 77.
Upon the news of the Hurt’s death, many celebrities paid tribute to the actor on social media. Mel Brooks, Kiefer Sutherland, Sharon Stone, and Elijah Wood were just a few of those to share their memories and thoughts about Hurt.
“JOHN HURT. Simply an inspiration to all of us artists,” wrote Vincent D’Onofrio, along with four images of Hurt. “Hopefully his skill in acting will influence many actors in the future for a long long time.”
We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Hurt, who played Mr. Ollivander. Harry Potter fans will miss… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) January 28, 2017