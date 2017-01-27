Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron bring the heat in Baywatch motion posters

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and the rest of the Baywatch crew promised that “Summer is coming,” in a new set of posters. Now, we’re getting scorching hot proof, courtesy of motion posters featuring the cast.
Baywatch‘s lifeguards and villain Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra) melt the frost in the recently released videos from Paramount. Johnson shared his poster, which can be seen above, on Instagram, writing, “I know it’s COLD out there, but I promise you, SUMMER IS COMING. And it’s gonna feel sooooooo good.”
I know it's COLD out there, but I promise you, SUMMER IS COMING. And it's gonna feel sooooooo good. But for now, just close your eyes and imagine you running next to us down our beach in slo-motion… now imagine me turning to you, looking deep in your eyes and giving you a sexy slo-mo kiss on the lips (if you're a girl), or me giving you a bad ass slo-mo fist bump (if you're a dude), then imagine me throwing both of your asses in the ocean, as I keep running like a G. 😂🤙🏾 Summer is coming and so are we. And we're all gonna have a blast. #BAYWATCH MAY 26th. MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 🔥 #JustCloseYourEyes
Baywatch swims into theaters on May 26. Watch the videos below.