Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron bring the heat in Baywatch motion posters

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, and the rest of the Baywatch crew promised that “Summer is coming,” in a new set of posters. Now, we’re getting scorching hot proof, courtesy of motion posters featuring the cast.

Baywatch‘s lifeguards and villain Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra) melt the frost in the recently released videos from Paramount. Johnson shared his poster, which can be seen above, on Instagram, writing, “I know it’s COLD out there, but I promise you, SUMMER IS COMING. And it’s gonna feel sooooooo good.”

Baywatch swims into theaters on May 26. Watch the videos below.