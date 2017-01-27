Devon Sawa says he wants to make a Casper sequel

If Devon Sawa gets his way, we may be seeing the return of Casper the Friendly Ghost.

Sawa starred in the 1995 Brad Silberling film Casper as the human version of the spectral protagonist. Now, more than two decades after whispering “Can I keep you?” in Christina Ricci’s ear, Sawa says he’d like to reprise his ghostly role.

“Alright, I know it’s been awhile.. but I think I’m finally ready to do a Casper sequel,” he wrote on Twitter.

Alright, I know it's been awhile.. but I think I'm finally ready to do a Casper sequel. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) January 27, 2017

Actually I'm not ready for Casper 2 yet. Good night. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) January 27, 2017

"Hello Universal, ya it's me Devon…. Sawa… SAwa with an S. Never mind, I'm ready to come back and do another Casper… yes the ghost!" — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) January 27, 2017

And apparently, Casper isn’t the only 1995 movie Sawa’s interested in revisiting. He also shared a kiss with Ricci in the coming-of-age story Now and Then, and he reached out to screenwriter I. Marlene King (who created Pretty Little Liars) to inquire about a sequel for that, too. “There has been some talk about it,” she replied. “Stay tuned.”

@DevonESawa there has been some talk about it. Stay tuned. — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) January 27, 2017

Guess we just have to wait and see what Ricci says.