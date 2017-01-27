Catfight is the new black comedy from writer-director Onur Tukel (Summer of Blood) and stars Sandra Oh and Anne Heche as college acquaintances who run into each other at a party and discover their lives have taken radically different paths. Heche’s character Ashley is barely scraping by as a painter of politically-charged canvases while Oh’s Veronica is married to a wealthy businessman who’s about to profit hugely off yet another US-led war in the Middle East. Almost immediately, old hostilities resurface, and a Manhattan stairwell becomes home to a brutal brawl which violently alters the course of their respective lives.

Catfight costars Alicia Silverstone, Amy Hill, Myra Lucretia Taylor, Ariel Kavoussi, Craig Bierko, and Dylan Baker, who previously appeared in Tukel’s 2015 film, Applesauce. The movie is released in New York and Los Angeles and on all digital platforms, March 3.

Watch the new trailer for Catfight, above.