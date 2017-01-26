Red (planet) rover! Red (planet) rover!

Having grown up on Mars, The Space Between Us‘ Gardner Elliot (Asa Butterfield) may not have been able to play traditional playground games, but it doesn’t mean the 16-year-old can’t cut loose and have a little bit of space-based fun.

As seen in the exclusive clip (above), Gardner goes on a Mars rover joyride. Unfortunately for the teenager, there’s a slight bump in the road — or planetary surface.

The Space Between Us follows Gardner, the only human born on Mars, as he leaves the planet and goes to Earth in search of the father he never knew… and Tulsa (Britt Robertson), the girl he’s been video chatting with. Gardner’s body, however, is not built to withstand Earth’s atmosphere, putting a clock on his quest to find his father.

The Space Between Us hits theaters Friday, Feb. 3.