Pinocchio video glimpses Disney's Animation Research Library

Each of the meticulously drawn frames of an animated movie flashes by in a fraction of a second, but at Disney’s Animation Research Library they’re given the star treatment.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video to promote next week’s Pinocchio Blu-ray release, manager of research Fox Carney pulls back the curtain on the facility where Disney’s vast collection of animation artwork is archived.

“We preserve all of the animation art from the shorts and the features, from 1920s to current day,” Carney says in the video. “Our job is to take care of it as best as possible so that future generations of artists and people at the Disney company can always reference it, learn from it, and be inspired by it.”

Sporting a pair of Mickey-esque white gloves so as not to damage anything, Carney showcases story sketches and concept art, an image capture station where art is digitized, and one of the 11 climate-controlled vaults where original art is stored.

Watch the video above.