Josh Groban records new Beauty and the Beast song 'Evermore'

Quoth Josh Groban, “Evermore.”

The pop singer has recorded a version of the new Beauty and the Beast song “Evermore” that will play over the film’s end credits and appear on the soundtrack, Disney announced Thursday.

Billed as “a soaring ballad,” the song is performed in the film by the Beast (Dan Stevens) after he releases Belle (Emma Watson) to be with her father. “Evermore” was written by composer Alan Menken, who worked on the original Beauty and the Beast, and lyricist Tim Rice (The Lion King, Evita).

Groban said in a statement, “I am honored to sing this beautiful new song by two of my absolute favorites, Alan Menken and Tim Rice. Beauty and the Beast has been with me since my childhood and to have a musical connection to this new film makes me so happy.”

Menken and Rice also penned two other new tunes for the film, “Our Song Lives On” and “Days in the Sun.” Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17.