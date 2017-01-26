With production of Black Panther underway, Marvel Studios released its full cast list Thursday.

Most of the other actors had already been announced, but this announcement did confirm for the first time that Andy Serkis will reprise his role as the mercenary Ulysses Klaue, last seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron getting his arm removed by the murderous robot who wants his stolen cache of vibranium.

In comics lore, Klaue (or Klaw, as it used to be) was “the murderous master of sound,” who fitted a sonic weapon on his missing arm to do battle against Panther and other heroes like the Fantastic Four.

The studio also released a loose plot description for the film, which is being directed by Fruitvale Station and Creed‘s Ryan Cooler:

“Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the events of Captain America: Civil War, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.”

Chadwick Boseman (Get on Up) is returning as T’Challa, with Michael B. Jordan (a Coogler veteran from Creed and Fruitvale Station), will play the lead villain, Erik Killmonger – a Wakandan exile who seeks to overthrow the new king.

And This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown (who won an Emmy for playing Christopher Darden in The People vs. O.J. Simpson) will play N’jobu, who has been described only as “a figure from T’Challa’s past.” Coincidentally, Coogler co-wrote the film with Joe Robert Cole, whose credits include The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Florence Kasumba reprises her role from Captain America: Civil War as Ayo, a member of the Dora Milaje – Wakanda’s all-female version of the Secret Service.

12 Years a Slave Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o and The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira will also play members of the Dora Milaje, Nakia, and Okoye.

Martin Freeman (The Hobbit trilogy, and Britain’s The Office) will reprise his role as the American diplomatic attaché Everett K. Ross, while Daniel Kaluuya (Skins, Sicario) will play W’Kabi, a trusted friend and strategist to Black Panther.

Winston Duke costars as another villain, M’Baku, a rival faction leader in Wakanda who is also known in the comics as Man-Ape.

Rounding out the A-list cast is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother, and The Last King of Scotland Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker as Zuri, a warrior and statesman who was an ally of the title character’s late father.

Playing an unknown role is Letitia Wright, from Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Ready Player One.

Black Panther will be shot in Atlanta and South Korea, and it’s set to open in theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.

For more Marvel news, follow @Breznican.