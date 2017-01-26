Beauty and the Beast comes to life in new character motion posters

Belle and her prince may be the title characters of Beauty and the Beast, but Disney’s lavish fairytale is packed with memorable faces, from the swaggering Gaston to the kindly Mrs. Potts. Now, Disney has released a whole slew of character posters, giving us a new look at the actors who’ll be bringing the beloved characters from the 1991 animated classic to life.

These elaborate new posters introduce Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as Belle and the Beast, of course, as well as Luke Evans as Gaston and Josh Gad as LeFou. Several notable members of the castle staff are here too, including Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts — in both human and non-human form.

Disney also shared a look at these characters in action, releasing a total of 11 “motion posters” (above).

Bill Condon is directing the live-action version of the beloved fairytale, which includes all of the classic songs, as well as three new ones penned by original Beauty composer Alan Menken. The new Beauty and the Beast will hit theaters on March 17.

See all the still posters below.