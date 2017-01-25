The Flash taps King Arthur scribe to reimagine script

The Flash is slowing down, as more changes are on the way for the DC movie.

Joby Harold has been hired by Warner Bros. to reimagine the script, EW has learned. The move comes after director Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) left the Ezra Miller-led movie back in October.

Famuyiwa’s exit came after creative differences, as his screenplay would have taken Barry Allen into edgier territory. Former director Seth Grahame-Smith also wrote a script and also left the project over creative differences with Warner Bros. and DC.

Harold’s recent work has been for WB. He wrote King Arthur: Legend of the Sword directed by Guy Ritchie, which arrives May 12, as well as 2018’s take on Robin Hood starring Kingsman‘s Taron Egerton in the title role.

Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Variety first reported the news.