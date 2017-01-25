Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Movies

The Flash taps King Arthur scribe to reimagine script

@Will_Robinson_

Posted on

DC

The Flash is slowing down, as more changes are on the way for the DC movie.

Joby Harold has been hired by Warner Bros. to reimagine the script, EW has learned. The move comes after director Rick Famuyiwa (Dope) left the Ezra Miller-led movie back in October.

Famuyiwa’s exit came after creative differences, as his screenplay would have taken Barry Allen into edgier territory. Former director Seth Grahame-Smith also wrote a script and also left the project over creative differences with Warner Bros. and DC.

Harold’s recent work has been for WB. He wrote King Arthur: Legend of the Sword directed by Guy Ritchie, which arrives May 12, as well as 2018’s take on Robin Hood starring Kingsman‘s Taron Egerton in the title role.

Warner Bros. declined to comment.

Variety first reported the news.

Sponsored Stories

Comments

More from EW