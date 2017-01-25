Star Wars fan Josh Gad interrogates Daisy Ridley about The Last Jedi

Since Lucasfilm announced earlier this week that Star Wars: Episode VIII has been officially christened Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans have been speculating about the meaning of the new title — and one of them just tried to get some inside information.

Actor Josh Gad, who is currently shooting Fox’s Murder on the Orient Express remake with Daisy Ridley, shared an Instagram video Wednesday in which he grills the unsuspecting Star Wars star about the secrets of a galaxy far, far away.

In the video, Gad lures Ridley into his trailer under the pretense of preparing for the day’s filming. “Had an important question to ask you and I’m so sorry, I meant to call you last night,” he says. “It’s about today’s scene: Who are the last Jedi?”

Ridley shuts him down immediately, replying, “We’re not doing this, Josh.”

What follows is something like a low-stakes version of Kylo Ren’s failed interrogation of Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with Gad pressing and Ridley standing her ground.

“Is it one [Jedi], or is it more than one?” Gad asks. “I need it to in order to figure out what we’re doing on the train today. So is it plural? … Is it ominous? It sounds ominous. Does something happen to you and Mark [Hamill], or just Mark? Are you a Jedi? Answer my damn question, Daisy!”

Alas, it seems Gad will have to wait till Dec. 15 to get the answers he seeks. Watch his video below.