Sing 2 is coming in 2020

The gang of animals is getting back together in a few years.

Universal Pictures and Illumination announced Sing 2 on Wednesday, the sequel to last holiday season’s box office hit, will arrive Christmas Day 2020. The animated musical comedy starring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson, John C. Reilly, and Taron Egerton brought home nearly $430 million worldwide on a $75 million budget.

There’s more news for Minions and Secret Life of Pets fans. Sequels for both films saw their release dates adjusted on Wednesday, with Minions 2 being moved up one week to July 3, 2020 from July 10, 2020. However, The Secret Life of Pets 2 has been pushed back a year, from July 13, 2018 to July 3, 2019.

Each first installment was a box office smash: Minions earned over $1.1 billion worldwide, while The Secret Life of Pets earned $875 million.