The dust is settling around Netflix’s upcoming war drama Sand Castle, as the streaming giant has unveiled a set of first look images from the Nicholas Hoult-fronted production.

Hoult, Henry Cavill, and Logan Marshall-Green star as a band of American soldiers who, in 2003, navigate the turbulent Iraqi landscape amid the early stages of the second Gulf War, discovering the “true cost of war” as they attempt to win the hearts and minds of locals after being sent to repair a water pumping station badly damaged by U.S. bomb strikes.

The Girl on the Train and Dracula Untold actor Luke Evans was initially slated to play a supporting part in the film, though Marshall-Green replaced him in late 2015.

The Netflix original feature is the second full-length film from Brazilian director Fernando Coimbra, who previously helmed the 2013 festival thriller A Wolf at the Door in addition to several episodes of the first season of Narcos, which premiered on the streaming giant in 2015.

Chris Roessner wrote the film’s script based on his own experiences in Iraq, while Justin Tappi of Treehouse Pictures and 42’s Ben Pugh served as producers.

Sand Castle is set to debut on Netflix worldwide this spring. Check out a series of first look images below.