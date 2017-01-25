Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay have a long history of personal connection and professional collaboration — a dynamic relationship Netflix will highlight in an upcoming interview special tied to the success of the latter’s rousing, Oscar-nominated documentary 13th.

The streaming network announced it will premiere the 30-minute segment, titled 13th: A Conversation with Oprah Winfrey & Ava DuVernay, to domestic subscribers on Thursday, with a global bow scheduled for Jan. 31. Final balloting for Academy voters, who nominated the film in the Oscars’ documentary feature category on Tuesday morning, begins Feb. 13 — shortly after the interview special’s planned release.

In preview footage from the special (above), DuVernay discusses the worldwide impact the film has had since its October 2016 debut.

“One of the things 13th does is it allows people to answer that question for themselves, ‘Why should I care about those people who are incarcerated?’” Winfrey, who co-starred in the filmmaker’s 2014 film Selma and executive-produced her TV drama Queen Sugar, says in the clip, to which DuVernay responds: “People say they cry when they watch it. People become very emotional. I think the place that you enter it is from your basic knowledge and how much you know, how much you didn’t know, how much you maybe had a feeling about that you ignored… But, we’re a forward-thinking people. If we’re members of the world in a way that we believe in dignity and justice, then you have to [care].”

Upon its world premiere last year, 13th — a chronicle of racial injustice tied to the U.S. prison industrial complex, featuring interviews with Van Jones, Angela Davis, and formerly incarcerated individuals — became the first documentary in history to launch the New York Film Festival, opening to near universal acclaim from movie critics. The film examines mass criminalization in the country, additionally tracing social and political progression tied to the second clause of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution (“Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States . . . ”).

13th is now available on Netflix.