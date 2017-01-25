Netflix buys Marti Noxon's feature debut To the Bone 

UnREAL and Buffy the Vampire Slayer alumna Marti Noxon has found a home for her feature debut To the Bone at Netflix.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that it had acquired the rights to the anorexia drama, starring Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves, following its Sunday premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Noxon, who found fame as a producer and writer on hit TV shows like Buffy, UnREAL, and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, wrote and directed the drama based on her own real-life battle with anorexia. The film focuses on 20-year-old Ellen (Collins) as she seeks treatment at a group home run by an unconventional doctor (Reeves).

“What I’m trying to do [with the film] is bring understanding and compassion to an issue that touches way more people than we realize,” Noxon wrote in a diary she shared with EW that tracked her first-ever weekend at Sundance. “And I want more people to talk about how much food and body image affect men and women and keep us from loving the moment we’re in.”

To the Bone is slated to premiere on Netflix later this year.