The day after scoring her first Oscar nomination, Naomie Harris has landed her next role.

EW has confirmed that the Moonlight star has joined the cast of Rampage, New Line’s adaptation of the ’80s video game starring Dwayne Johnson.

Continuing the big-screen trend of monsters destroying cities, the popular video game features a giant gorilla, crocodile, and wolf pummeling buildings.

New Line’s upcoming film version is reuniting the team behind Johnson’s 2015 disaster hit, San Andreas, with producer Beau Flynn and director Brad Peyton joining the Baywatch star on Rampage.

In the Oscar-nominated Moonlight, Harris stars as Paula, the lead character’s drug addict mother, a role for which she has been nominated at the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, and Golden Globes. Harris is no stranger to potential franchises, having appeared in two entries of the Pirates of the Caribbean series and alongside Daniel Craig’s James Bond as Eve Moneypenny.

Johnson welcomed Harris to the project in a post on Twitter, writing, “Let’s redefine the monster genre, kick ass & have FUN!”

Congrats on your amazing OSCAR nom! Let's redefine the monster genre, kick ass & have FUN! #RAMPAGEhttps://t.co/T8mx768ZGB — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 25, 2017

