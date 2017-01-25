Dane DeHaan is a hunted man in new A Cure for Wellness clip

Has your appetite for twisty thrillers been whetted by Split? Then we would point your attention in the direction of The Cure for Wellness, which certainly looks like a movie with a few surprises up its sleeve.

Directed by Gore Verbinkski (The Ring), the movie stars Dane DeHaan (Chronicle) as an ambitious young executive who is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. When DeHaan’s character begins to unravel the center’s terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure.

See the trailer for The Cure for Wellness below and a just-released clip featuring DeHaan and costar Jason Isaacs above.

The Cure for Wellness arrives in theaters Feb. 17.