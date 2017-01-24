Star Wars: The Last Jedi director teases return of the opening crawl

The crawl is back.

Those angled yellow letters that ascend into the void of space, setting the stage for each installment of the Star Wars saga, will — as expected — be featured at the opening of The Last Jedi.

Writer-director Rian Johnson teased the return of the opening crawl one day after the title reveal, posting an Instagram image of a screen in the edit bay of the film.

“Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning,” he wrote.

Star Mark Hamill, who was interviewed by the Associated Press at the Sundance Film Festival, said he liked the title because it had a “samurai” feel to it. (Conjuring memories of the 2003 Tom Cruise film The Last Samurai?) “It’s straightforward and minimalist, and I like that,” Hamill said.

As for what else we know about The Last Jedi – not much. Benicio Del Toro will join the cast as a new villain, while Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran will take on unspecified roles. The Force Awakens veterans John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, and Andy Serkis will also be returning, and the late Carrie Fisher finished her filming long before her unexpected death last month.

For more Star Wars news, follow @Breznican.