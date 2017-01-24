This makeup artist painted Hogwarts on her body

Since the advent of Harry Potter, many an adolescent student has dreamed of receiving their letter to Hogwarts and riding up to the magic castle on a starlit night. Makeup artist Georgina Ryland went farther than most, however. She used her skills to paint Hogwarts on her body.

In a YouTube video, Ryland explained that she adapted the scene from the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. “It took roughly five hours to paint but I could have happily gone for 10 hours,” Ryland wrote in the video description. “It was challenging but fun to try it in this painterly style.”

Ryland explained further in an interview with Mashable, “I picked this particular reference image because it is so recognizable and has a very fantastical and magical feel to it.”

Hogwarts is far from Ryland’s first body-painting experiment, however. She’s also adapted characters from Avatar: The Last Airbender and Princess Mononoke into her body art, displayed on both her Instagram and personal website.