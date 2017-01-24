Daisy Ridley to play trailblazing spy Virginia Hall for Paramount

Daisy Ridley is going from the Resistance to the Allies. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens star is attached to play the pioneering American spy Virginia Hall in an adaptation of Sonia Purnell’s forthcoming biography A Woman of No Importance, EW has confirmed.

Paramount Pictures has acquired rights to the book, and the project is set up with Bad Robot, the production company of The Force Awakens filmmaker J.J. Abrams. No screenwriter or director has yet been named.

Hall was a Baltimore native with a gift for languages, but her hopes of joining the Foreign Service were derailed by a hunting accident that left her with an artificial leg. Undeterred, she went on to work for British intelligence in France after the Nazis invaded, and she later served the American Office of Strategic Services and its successor, the CIA.

Ridley, a relative unknown before being cast in Star Wars, has several screen projects in the works, including Murder on the Orient Express, Chaos Walking, Kolma, The Lost Wife, and of course Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Purnell is a veteran journalist whose previous books include Just Boris, about the brash British politician Boris Johnson, and Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill. Addressing the Woman of No Importance News on Twitter, she wrote, “Finally my sons think what I do is a bit cool!”

Finally my sons think what I do is a bit cool!https://t.co/RyeWC8TjEA — Sonia Purnell (@soniapurnell) January 24, 2017

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.