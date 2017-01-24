On Game of Thrones, “Winter is coming” means trouble. Luckily, “Summer is coming” means Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron will play shirtless lifeguards.

New character posters have been released for Baywatch, featuring the film’s stars donning sparse outwear despite the arctic background. “Don’t worry. Summer is coming,” the posters’ slogan reads.

The characters showcased in the images include Mitch Buchannon (Johnson), Matt Brody (Efron), Summer Quinn (Alexandria Daddario), C.J. Parker (Kelly Rohrbach), Ronnie (Jon Bass), Stephanie Holden (Ilfenesh Hadera), and the villainous Victoria Leeds (Priyanka Chopra).

Talking to EW in December, director Seth Gordon said the film plays with the conceit of the popular 1990s TV series it’s based on.

“The history of the show is to showcase beauty,” said Gordon. “There’s a beat where one of the characters sees someone running and asks, ‘Is she running in slo-mo? And why is she wet but not that wet?’ Stuff like that shows that we are in on the joke.”

Baywatch swims into theaters on May 26. Check out the images below.