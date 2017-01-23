Vin Diesel’s wildest action scenes, ranked

America officially returned to the Xander Zone this past weekend, when Vin Diesel’s adrenaline junkie secret agent returned to theaters 15 years after he first snowboarded into our hearts. Having mastered the art of the self-aware action film with the Fast & Furious franchise, Diesel brings that same magic to xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

The franchise returns from its 11-year hiatus (Ice Cube subbed in for 2005’s xXx: State of the Union) with a diverse ensemble cast, pitch-perfect comedy moments, and non-stop action set pieces. In just the new movie alone, Cage went skiing through the jungle, rode a motorcycle in the ocean, and jumped out of an exploding plane with no parachute.

Embarking on crazy feats with planes or automobiles is nothing new for Diesel. With each film, the man is constantly trying to top his previous stunts and somehow finding new ways to successfully do it. While he’s sure to once again take the action to new heights in April’s The Fate of the Furious, this seems like the appropriate time to rank his best action scenes so far.

12. The car scene that started it all (xXx, 2002)

Diesel was no stranger to cars by the time the original xXx was released: One year earlier, he had his breakout role as Dominic Toretto in The Fast and the Furious. xXx‘s introduction to Xander Cage is quite memorable, but looking back, it’s actually tame compared to what was to come.

11. Dom’s driving is on fire (Fast & Furious 6, 2013)

This climactic scene in Fast & Furious 6 was memorable for about a hundred reasons, including it featuring the world’s longest runway, Dom and Hobbs tag-teaming on the bad guys, R.I.P. Gisele, and the Fast family thinking Dom was engulfed in the burning plane, only for him to burst free at the last moment in his trusty car. Thankfully, Dom and his white T-shirt walked away unharmed.

10. Snowboarding at extreme heights (xXx, 2002)

One of the big hooks of the first xXx film was the emphasis on extreme sports, something it took to the ultimate extreme in Cage’s attempt at knocking out Anarchy 99’s communication tower. While Return of Xander Cage demonstrated that the secret agent can do winter sports anywhere, jumping out of a plane with just a snowboard and no parachute was a bold choice.

9. Crash landing (Furious 7, 2015)

If you’re a car belonging to Dominic Toretto, then you better be prepared to take some abuse. Case in point: The end of Furious 7 found our hero winning his street fight over Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), only to realize that the work wasn’t done. He jumps in his car and decides to do what anybody would do: Drive off a destroyed car garage to get high enough to hook a bag of grenades onto Jakande’s (Djimon Hounsou) helicopter. Hobbs finishes the rest, while Dom suffers a crash landing. But in the end it’s all good because his heart is resuscitated by love!

8. Rio de Janeiro will never be the same (Fast Five, 2011)

This may seem low for the epic car/safe chase at the end of Fast Five — it’s the biggest scene in the film and THEY DROVE A SAFE THROUGH DOWNTOWN RIO DE JANEIRO — but the reasoning for ranking it here is that in the grand scheme of things, using vehicles on the surface they were created for is too realistic to be higher on the list.

7. Who still uses a surfboard? (xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2017)

One thing that can definitively be said about Xander Cage is that the man has many uses for a motorcycle. Any secret agent can ride one, but he takes it to another level during his pursuit of Xiang (Donnie Yen). Not even seen in the insane clip above is how Cage single-handedly knocks out numerous Russian soldiers by using the bike.

6. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… sports cars? (Furious 7, 2015)

Believe it or not, the Fast & Furious movies were once about low-level street racers. Now, seven movies in, it’s about the best criminals/government operatives in the world and their superhero-like escapades. In Fast & Furious 6, things got taken to the next level when an actual tank got thrown into the mix. Obviously, the creative team then thought, “How can we top a tank?” And then someone said, “Two words: flying cars.”

5. The jungles have the best slopes (xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2017)

How do you reintroduce a badass character who was declared dead in the franchise’s last film and audiences haven’t seen in 15 years? Well, you have him climb a ridiculously tall satellite tower in the jungles of the Dominican Republic and have him jump off on skis to avoid the authorities. That’s how you bring back Xander Cage.

4. Dom turns into a superhero boyfriend (Fast & Furious 6, 2013)

The Notebook and all other rom-coms have some competition for the most romantic scene in movie history. Did Ryan Gosling ever jump out of a speeding car to catch his amnesia-suffering girlfriend who had been flipped off of a tank? Didn’t think so.

3. Still fighting on a plane, but at 30,000 feet (xXx: Return of Xander Cage, 2017)

Diesel is no stranger to fighting on airplanes. As previously discussed, he had an intense fight on the 150-mile runway in Fast 6, so we knew he could handle himself in such situations. The climax of Return of Xander Cage takes things to the next level. This time, Diesel has to face a new enemy: altitude. This fight actually takes place in the air, with the action concluding with Cage leaping out of an exploding airplane sans parachute. Don’t worry though, he somehow perfectly positions himself to grab hold of cargo that does have a parachute and lands right where his team is waiting for him.

2. Dom, trains, and automobiles (Fast Five, 2011)

Right when he thought he was out, they pulled him back in. Fast Five was really the beginning of the franchise’s new chapter. The fourth film brought the original crew back together, but this is where Fast became the giant, fun monster it is now. And it really all began with Dom, Brian, and Mia being reunited just in time to rob a moving train, which definitely was a “S—ty call, O’Conner.”

1. Sorry, Brian, cars can fly (Furious 7, 2015)

The scene in Furious 7 where the crew infiltrates a party in Abu Dhabi had it all: Tyrese doing Tyrese things, T-Pain serving as DJ, Ronda Rousey suffering the worst loss in her career, and it’s all capped off with the wildest, craziest stunt in Fast history (so far, at least). After showing us 20 minutes earlier that cars could fly, Dom and Brian proved that they could also flawlessly leap from skyscraper to skyscraper. There’s no way that The Fate of the Furious can top that. Oh, what’s that? They have a tank? Okay, they’ve done it again.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage is now in theaters, and The Fate of the Furious opens on April 12.