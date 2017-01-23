Buying the right television can be a stressful experience. Now imagine how much more stressful it would be if Samara from The Ring franchise crawled out from one of the very appliances you were thinking of purchasing.

Paramount Pictures has just released a promotional promo for its upcoming horror sequel Rings in which real-life shoppers are, justifiably, freaked out when their attempts to purchase a television are interrupted by the long-haired ghoul.

Directed by F. Javier Gutierrez, Rings follows a young woman who becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. The film stars Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan, and franchise veteran Vincent D’Onofrio.

Watch that new video above and the trailer for Rings below.

Rings arrives in theaters Feb. 3.